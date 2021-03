With her upcoming remix EP of At Sixes And Sevens set to drop on April 2nd, Tiana Major9 links up with Vince Staples for the official remix to her track “Real Affair”. She told Zane Lowe about the record:

“I decided that the songs needed more. I already loved the songs, but I just wanted to get some of my favorite artists on there.”

You can stream “Real Affair (Remix)” below.