Audio: Joe Budden The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 427) “Straightened Out” (feat. Steve Stoute)

In this episode:

Joe and the guys discuss Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship issues (28:10) as well as the rumors stating that Justin Laboy was jumped. Three more women accuse Houston Texans QB, Deshaun Watson, of sexual assault (44:42), and the guys speak to holding everyone accountable, including Governor Cuomo (53:40). Foogiano sends a threat to Trey Songz from jail for posting his girlfriend (59:50), Lil Nas X is being sued by Nike (1:12:50), and Jeezy’s ex-manager says he’s lost all street credibility after making peace with Gucci Mane (1:51:25). Entrepreneur, music, and advertising executive, Steve Stoute, joins the JBP to discuss his early beginnings (2:04:00), advertising ventures (2:10:00), UnitedMasters distribution (2:16:25) and more! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Vanessa Williams – “Work To Do” Parks | Rod Wave – “Pillz & Billz” Ice | Ralo – “Fame” (Ft. Derez De’Shon) Ish | Mase – “Cheat on You” (Ft. Lil’ Cease & Jay-Z)