Juicy J will be releasing the deluxe version of his project The Hustle Continues in May. He premieres the official video for his track “Spend It” featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. Directed by John Tashiro. In the clip, Juicy J takes over a car lot staffed with baddies. Lil Baby & 2 Chainz join later.

Watch the “Spend It” video below.