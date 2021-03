Mello Music Group will celebrate 10 years in music with new compilation project titled Bushido. The project will feature new music from Oddisee, Open Mike Eagle, Joell Ortiz, Quelle Chris, Alchemist, !llmind, Skyzoo, Apollo Brown, Homeboy Sandman, Kool Keith, B-Real, Murs, and Georgia Anne Muldrow. Here is the first single/video from Quelle Chris and Alchemist titled “Iron Steel Samurai”.

Watch the “Iron Steel Samurai” video below.