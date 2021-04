38 Spesh and Benny the Butcher will be releasing a joint project titled Trust the Sopranos with tracks from Spesh’s Trust Gang and Benny’s Black Soprano Family. The campaign kicked off with Benny and ElCamino‘s “Immunity” and now Benny teams up with Ransom for a new Buda Da Future-produced single titled “Spineless”. Trust the Sopranosdrops April 30th.

You can stream “Spineless” below.