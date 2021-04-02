New Music: Brockhampton ft. A$AP Rocky – Count On Me

Last week, Brockhampton returned with their new Danny Brown-featured single titled “Buzzcut”. They also announced they would be releasing a new album titled Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine on April 9th. This will be the first of two albums they will release in 2021 and proclaimed to be their last ones. Now they drop off another new record titled “Count On Me” featuring A$AP Rocky, SoGoneSoFlexy, and Shawn Mendes. Kevin Abstract tweets”

2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021



