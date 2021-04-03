Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast (Episode 428) “Keeping Up With the Joneses”

Joe and the guys discuss Summer Walker welcoming her new daughter, Bubble Gum (11:27), Coi Leary receiving body-shaming backlash for her promo video (18:00), and prom with Trey Budden (29:45). Freddie Gibbs calls into the JBP (46:20), Bhad Bhabie joins OnlyFans (54:00), and Lil Uzi & Yung Miami get into a heated argument on Instagram live (1:19:00). New York and New Jersey legalize recreational marijuana (1:24:00), a Remy Ma phone call (2:06:30), Snowfall recapped (2:12:00), Chet Hanks (2:22:05), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Nas – “You’re Da Man” Ish | Jay-Z – “Blueprint 2” Parks | Keith Murray – “The Most Beautifullest In The World” Ice | Bankroll Freddie – “Add It Up”