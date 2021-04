Terrace Martin links up with Nick Grant for a new collab titled “Can’t Let You Go”. He had this to say about the record:

“’Can’t Let You Go’ is a song that came from the feeling of being in love with someone or something that kills you slowly. Some people are in love with the Internet, or control, or perception, and if you’re not careful those can kill you slowly as well.”

You can stream “Can’t Let You Go” below.