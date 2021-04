Following the release of his new album Big Bank, Bankroll Freddie gets an assist from Megan Thee Stallion for his new video “Pop It”. Directed by Keemotion. The QC spitta dances around a room full of baddies flossing his stacks while Meg shows off he mesmerizing moves.

Big Bank features 14 new record and guest appearances by Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Young Scooter, PnB Rock, Young Dolph, EST Gee, and Big30.

Watch the “Pop It” video below.