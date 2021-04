Westside Gunn is in a celebrating mood as he brings in the Easter holiday with a new record titled “EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle” featuring Mach-Hommy. The 9 minute long track features a sermon and the FLYGOD and Mach spitting ferocious bars over Wu-Tang Clan’s “Hollow Bones” instrumental. This follows Westside Gunn’s double drop for his single “TV Boy” and “Julia Lang”. Hitler Wears Hermes 8 is on the way.

You can stream “EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle” below.