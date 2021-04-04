Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 255) w/ Cam’ron

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the legendary Cam’ron!

One of the most requested interviews in Drink Champs history, we finally give Cam’ron his flowers. 💐

Cam shares stories of freestylin’ for The Notorious B.I.G., working w/ Big L and signing his first record deal w/ Untertainment Records.

Cam talks about his past issues with Mase, Nas & Jay Z, signing to Roc-a-fella Records, acting in the classic film “Paid In Full” and much more!

As the leader of one of hip-hops most influential groups ever, The Diplomats, Cam shares their origin story and how Dipset rose to hip-hop royalty!

Freekey Zekey also joins the conversation!