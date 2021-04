Snoop Dogg sets fire to the “Roaches In My Ashtray” the first single off his upcoming 18th album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites. Produced and featuring ProHoeZak. In the Guap City-directed visual, Snoop lights up, cruises through the city in his lowrider, and links up with the crew at Mels Drive In. Featuring cameos by Wiz Khalifa, Xzibit, and more.

Watch the “Roaches In My Ashtray” video below.