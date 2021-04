Young Dolph and Key Glock give fans another new visual from their latest album, Dum and Dummer 2. To celebrate debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 in its first week, they premiere the official video for the track “RAIN RAIN”. Directed by Dolph. In the clip, Dolph and Key show off how they spend their rainy days.

Watch the “RAIN RAIN” video below.