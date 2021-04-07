Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast (Episode 429) “Star of The Train”

Joe and the guys kick off Episode 429 with prayers for DMX (10:50). They recap the Isley Brothers/Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz battle (16:45) and the controversy surrounding playing R. Kelly records (19:30). Paul Pierce was fired from ESPN over adult entertainment on Instagram Live (35:40), LaMelo Ball was spotted with Teanna Trump (51:50), and Kodak Black’s security guard was injured in a Tallahassee shooting (58:00). Cassidy vs. Hitman Holla (1:46:44), YG’s anti-Asian lyrics removed (1:52:00), Megan Thee Stallion shoots her shot at Yung Miami (2:10:55), Godzilla vs. Kong (2:22:20), and more! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Playboy“Pussy Fairy R & b Freestyle” Ice | Spinabenz“Who I Smoke” (Ft. Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace & FastMoney Goon) Ish | Young Jeezy“Go Crazy” (Ft. Jay-Z) Parks | Trev Rich“24-8”

