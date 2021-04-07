Music Video: Tierra Whack – Link

Tierra Whack partners with LEGO Group for her new music video titled “Link”. The track is part of LEGO’s new campaign, Rebuild The World, which focuses on inspiring children to express their individual creative play and vital skills on “self-confidence, resilience, and collaboration”. Tierra had this to say about the record:

“I was so excited to work with kids because their energy is fun, exhilarating, never-ending, and full of surprises. I really trusted them, and I knew they were going to come up with something great. What I loved most about the process was being able to partner with such an iconic company like the LEGO Group because we could make anything happen!”

Watch the “Link” video below.