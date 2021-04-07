Video: Nas & A$AP Rocky Featured In ‘Monster’ Trailer

Netflix just released the official trailer for the upcoming drama, Monster. Executive produced by Nas, John Legend and Jeffrey Wright, the film was first premiered at the Sundance Music Festival in 2018. Directed by Anthony Mandler, the film follows the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a Harlem honor student who’s caught in a robbery-turned-murder and fights for his innocence during a tumultuous trial.

Monster stars Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim ‘A$AP Rocky’ Mayers, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington and will premiere on Netflix on May 7.

Watch the Monster trailer below.