Bia revisits her For Certain EP with the official video for her latest single “Whole Lotta Money”. Directed by Ben Marc. BIA with some assistance from stylists Grace Butler and Tyrina Lee she rocks assortment of designer including Chanel, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and more. Cameo by Justin Combs.

Watch the “Whole Lotta Money” video below.