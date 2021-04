J.Period drops off his new single “All In Your Head” featuring Black Thought, Dave Chappelle, and Tiffany Gouche. Backed by J.Period’s soulful production with an introduction by Dave Chappelle, Black Thought rips shit with a hard 16 and smashed together with Tiffany Gouché’s angelic vocals. Off of J. Period’s upcoming album Story To Tell (Chapter One), which drops April 30th.

You can stream “All In Your Head” below.