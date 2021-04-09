Music Video: Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Doja Cat is gearing up to release her third album, Planet Her, this summer. Here is the official video for the first single from the project, “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. Doja Cat told Zane Lowe about the collab:

“I wanted to make a song about kissing. I just thought it would be cute. That doesn’t happen too often, but just a song that’s solely about kissing. So I started there and then she took it to like a deeper level. [Then] it starts to become like a children’s jingle and she just made it feel relatable and adult and sexy and funny and awesome.”

Watch the “Kiss Me More” video below.