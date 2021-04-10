Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 430) “The Hand Ambassador”

In this episode:

Joe and the guys remember DMX and his legacy (11:15). They dive into new music (34:20), Hailey Bieber receiving backlash for being rude at a restaurant (55:40), and Joe being the ultimate wingman (1:08:30). Clubhouse takes a dip (1:22:00), Joe gives an update with Rory (1:44:00), and Lil Mama tries to apologize to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys for interrupting their 2009 VMA’s performance (1:47:55). Tyga’s OnlyFans (2:10:00), Snowfall recap **SPOILER ALERT** (2:21:35), Prince Philip (3:05:20), Philip Adams’ massacre (3:07:00), Diddy’s letter to corporate America (3:10:00), and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | DMX – “Let Em Fly” Parks | Onyx – “Shut Em Down” (Ft. DMX) Ish | Jay-Z – “Murdergram” (Ft. DMX & Ja Rule) Ice | Ruff Ryders – “Scenario 2000” Emanny | Donny Hathaway – “A Song For You”