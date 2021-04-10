Music Video: Belly & Benny The Butcher – Money On The Table

Belly links up with Benny The Butcher for a new record titled “Money On The Table”. Belly speaks about the collab:

“This felt like something nostalgic when I first made it, and being a fan of Benny, it only made sense to have him on it. I just feel blessed to be back and doing what I love.”

He also drops another record titled “IYKYK”. The two tracks with be featured on Belly’s upcoming project See You Next Wednesday, which drops later this year.

You can stream both records below.

***updated with the official video.***













