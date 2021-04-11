Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 256) w/ Mad Skillz

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only Mad Skillz.

Coming from VA, Mad Skillz is one of hip-hop’s most respected MC’s. A ghostwriter for some of your favorite artists, Skillz is most notably known for his yearly “Rap Ups” and the web series turned podcast “Hip Hop Confessions”.

Skillz shares stories of being discovered by Q-Tip, working on his demo w/ DJ Clark Kent and signing with Timbaland.

As a true lyricist, Skillz breaks down why artists like Nas, Jay Z & Eminem are superior in comparison to others!

This episode is filled with lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!

Scram Jones also joins the conversation!