Video: KiD CuDi – Tequila Shots / Sad People (Live On SNL)

KiD CuDi his the stage of Saturday Night Live and payed homage to the late Kurt Cobain for his musical performance. He brought his Man On The Moon III to life in the first performance amid laser lights and his band, Kid CuDi wore a cardigan and a t-shirt of Chris Farley for his performance of “Tequila Shots”. For his second performance, KiD CuDi returned to the stage rocking a spaghetti-strapped floral dress for a live version of his track “Sad People”.

CuDi also starred in a skit “Weird Little Flue” with Pete Davidson and Chris Redd.

Watch the performances and the skit below.





