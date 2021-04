Common and PJ make it move in their new video “What Do You Say (Move It Baby)”. Off of Common’s new album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1. Directed by Yavex Anthonio. In the throwback clip, the visual follows a group of beautiful women who go roller skating through the neighborhood and end up at the skating rink with Common and PJ performing under a disco ball.

Watch the “What Do You Say (Move It Baby)” video below.