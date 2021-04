Oakland’s Mistah F.A.B. gives fans another visual from his album Trippy Drippy. This one is for “Oakriot”. Directed by Zach Hurth. In the clip, F.A.B. runs his business out of the Dope Era store. He stacks his paper, delivers his goods including clothes, his soda and his canibus brands.

Watch the “Oakriot” video below.