Rob Markman revisits his project If You Don’t You’ll Regret It with the official video for his DviousMindz-produced record “The Dakota”. He had this to say about the track:

“They say my city has 8 million stories, and ‘The Dakota’ is just one of them. On the surface I’m retelling the events of Dec 8 1980, when John Lennon was murdered in front of his building, but it’s really about spirituality and the push and pull between good and evil.”

Watch the “The Dakota” video below.