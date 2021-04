Raheem DeVaughn and Apollo Brown will release joint project Lovesick on June 4th. Here is their new single “When A Man”. Raheem told Rolling Stone:

“On this new collaboration with Apollo, I’m ready to make you dance while continuing to remind you what great soul and R&B feels like. An homage to the greats, because without artists like James Brown and Prince there would be no Raheem DeVaughn.”

Lovesick will also feature Skyzoo and Westside Boogie.

You can stream “When A Man” below.