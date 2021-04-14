Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 431) “Men Vogue”

The JBP jumps into Episode 431 by discussing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine recall (9:40), Joe’s pic with Kevin Samuels (16:55), Usher throwing money with his face on it (22:15), and Kid Cudi in a dress on SNL (29:50). They address the disturbing issues in Minnesota with the shooting of Daunte Wright (53:20), and Black Rob’s hospitalization (1:03:20). The guys talk over NORE’s Drink Champs interview (1:12:00), crying & masturbating (1:14:55), DJ Mustard’s personal shopper stealing over $50K (1:28:45), and Quando Rondo’s interview with Angela Yee (1:36:50). ‘Them’ the horror series (2:11:50), Disney hate (2:23:30), Bitcoin & Microsoft (2:28:05), and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Joe Budden – “Who Killed Hip Hop” Ice | Yo Gotti – “Recession Proof” Parks | UFO Fev – “Fever Business” (Frank The Butcher) Ish | Puff Daddy & The Family – “I Love You Baby” (Ft. Black Rob)