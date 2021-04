With their next project, JUICEBOX on the way, Emotional Oranges join forces with international star Becky G for their new collab titled “Down To Miami”. Here’s what they said about the record:

“This started off as a stripped guitar idea that we leaked on socials over a year ago. We had a lot of fun re-imagining it with Becky, she’s been really inspiring to work with. Can’t wait until people get to see the creative/visuals we’re putting together.”

You can stream “Down To Miami” below.