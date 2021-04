Chris Brown and Young Thug continue to push their chart-topping single “Go Crazy”, which is the longest running No. 1 song on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart surpassing Chris and Drake’s “No Guidance” at 28 weeks. Here is the official video for the remix featuring Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto.

Watch the “Go Crazy (Remix)” below.