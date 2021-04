Brockhampton tells a trippy love story in their latest music video, “Count On Me”. Off of their new album RoadRunner: New Light New Machine. The video stars Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike and is directed by Dan Streit and Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract. In the clip, Lil Nas X and Fike ride around in a jeep into a forest by nightfall. During the journey, they run into mysterious creatures, that morph into trippy figures.

Watch the “Count On Me” video below.