Saweetie is gearing up to release her major label debut album soon. She gives fans a warm up with her new EP Pretty Summer Playlist. Featuring seven new tracks and guest appearances by Drakeo the Ruler, Lourdiz, and Kendra Jae.

You can stream Pretty Summer Playlist in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also watch her new video “Risky” featuring Drakeo The Ruler.