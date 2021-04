Tee Grizzley is set to release his new album later this Spring, He calls on his Chicago bredren G Herbo for their new collab “Never Bend Never Fold”. Here is the official video. Directed by Ben Marc. In the video, Tee & Herbo make a plan to get to the money as they set up a lick, get into a gun fight and take a kingpin hostage.

Watch the “Never Bend Never Fold” video below.