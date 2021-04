Young Thug and his Young Stoner Life crew drop off their new project Slime Language 2. Featuring new music from Thugger, Gunna, Lil Duke, Yak Gotti, Lil Keed, and more on 22 new tracks and guest appearances by Drake, Travis Scott, Rowdy Rebel, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, and more.

You can stream SL2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.