Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 432) “In The Name of Love”



In this episode:

Joe and the guys dive into Aaron Donald being accused of assault in Pittsburgh (11:36), rumors surrounding Bobby Shmurda’s girlfriend (32:10), and share their stories of doing wild things for love (39:30). Joe also responds to people who think his character changes and explains why he won’t comment on any matters surrounding Diddy (46:47). Recapping of the Kevin Samuels podcast (1:13:20), and Snowfall **SPOILER ALERT** (1:21:24), Army Sergeant Jonathan Pentland being charged (1:37:07), Media’s handling of Justin Fields (1:59:25), and MORE!