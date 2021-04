Almost two years after the release of their album their One Of The Best Yet, Gang Starr gives fans the “Glowing Mics (Founders Remix)” with the official video. Featuring a cameo by Spice Adams. Preem hops on the ones and twos with Big Shug adding a new verse. Guru’s son Keith Casim raps his father’s posthumous lyrics. This is a bonus track on the instrumental version of the album.

Watch the “Glowing Mics (Founders Remix)” video below.