Fivio Foreign keeps it “Self Made” in his latest video. Off of his upcoming album, B.I.B.L.E. Produced by AX Beats and Yoz Beatz add directed by JL Shot That. In the clip, the Brooklyn spitta vibes in the studio and cruises in his jeep with a hottie. He speaks about his success and questions other peoples loyalty.

Watch the “Self Made” video below.