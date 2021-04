Snoop Dogg links up with ProHoeZak to get the booty moving with his new video “Say It Witcha Booty”. Shot on the Triller app. Snoop his the ball court with a team of twerkers, to give compliments to the booty. Snoop Dogg new album From The Streets 2 Tha Suites drops April 20th.

Watch the “Say It Witcha Booty” video below.