In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we celebrate the life of the iconic DMX.

Earl Simmons better known to the world as DMX passed away April 9th, 2021.

In this episode, we share some of our favorite stories and moments of X.

The Drink Champs Family would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of DMX.