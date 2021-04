Bodega Bamz continues to push his album, Elcamino with his new video “Muy Peligroso”. Directed by Ohla. Bamz hits up Saint Raymond’s cemetery in the Bronx to visit the burial site of the late A$AP Yams. In 2020, Bodega Bamz also paid homage to A$AP Yams with his album, Yams Heard This.

Watch the “Muy Peligroso” video below.