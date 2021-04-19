New Music: Jorja Smith – Gone

Jorja Smith is set to release her new album Be Right Back on May 14th. She had this to say about the project:

“It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

Following the release of her track “Addicted”, Jorja returns with a new record titled “Gone”. She says about “Gone”.:

“There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others. I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us”.

