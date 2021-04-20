2021 Rolling Loud Festival Miami Lineup

After the past year of all live event being canceled, festival season is slowly approaching. Rolling Loud has announced the new date and lineup for their Rolling Loud Miami 2021, which will now take place on July 23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The festival will feature headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky.

Also performing during the three-day event will be Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, special guest Bobby Shmurda and much much more.

Tickets from 2020 will be honored, while refunds will be accepted for those who no longer can attend. Limited numbers of new tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 23 at 12 p.m. ET at RollingLoud.com.

