Snoop drops off some new music for 4/20 as he gives the streets a new album titled From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites. Featuring 10 new songs and guest appearances by Larry June, Devin The Dude, KoKane, and Tha Eastsidaz.

You can stream From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites in it entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.