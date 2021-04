West Coast vet YG and his 4Hunnid imprint recently released their debut EP Gang Affiliated. He links up with his partners D3szn and Tay2Xs for the video to their collab “My Bruddas”. In the black and white clip, YG, D3szn and Tay2Xs hang out with the crew riding 4 wheelers, riding a city bus & more.

Watch the “My Bruddas” video below.