Music Video: Joyce Wrice – Overgrown

Joyce Wrice continues to push her debut album, Overgrown as she premieres the official video for the album’s title track. In the clip, Wrice performs the song on piano outside of a Los Angeles home. She says about the visual:

“We made Overgrown over a span of 3 years and this music is a result of me tending my garden. My garden, my emotions, and my thoughts are full of a variety of colorful flowers but they were overrun by weeds. These sessions and collaborations were opportunities for me to do my gardening and create value from everything that I was going through. My intention for this album is to inspire and encourage people to never give up on themselves and embrace your journey with joy and confidence despite the struggle to get to where you want to be.”

Watch the “Overgrown” video below.