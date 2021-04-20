New Music: Flying Lotus & Thundercat – Black Gold

Following his GRAMMY win for It Is What It Is, Flying Lotus drops some new music for the upcoming Netflix anime series Yasuke. The series drops on April 29th, Drops a pair of records: “Between Memories” and the Thundercat-featured “Black Gold”. “Black Gold” will serves as the Yasuke‘s opening theme song and “Between Memories” will be used for the closing credits. Lotus told Zane Lowe:

“Honestly, it kept me so sane. It was the best thing I could ask for because I had to be home. If I had touring and stuff, it would have been a little bit funky to really engage with the project like I was able to. I got to just really focus in on it and just be a samurai for a while. Just live that world and create in it.”

You can stream “Black Gold” and “Between Memories” below.





