Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 433) “Slime Flu”



In this episode:

Joe and the guys recap the George Floyd case/final verdict (23:30) and pay their respects to Black Rob (34:15). They discuss Young Thug’s‘Slime Language 2’ (46:40), artists re-recording their music (1:03:00), getting the COVID-19 vaccine (1:11:45), Ice’s issues with Griselda (1:24:15), and Redman vs. Method man Verzuz speculations (1:26:40). Joe speaks to Jake Paul following his Triller Fight Club boxing match (1:36:20), and Apple hosts its annual event, announcing in-app podcast subscriptions for ad-free, early access, and bonus content (1:49:30). The Game (2:09:10), cancel culture, wedding/funeral etiquette (2:18:00), Zion on New York (2:29:00), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe: ELHAE – Fun Fact (feat. Rick Ross) Ice: Fredo Bang – Top (feat. Lil Durk) Parks: Conway the Machine – S.E. Gang