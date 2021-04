Redman’s Muddy Waters 2 is set to drop later this year. He decides to give fans his new single “80 Barz”. Reggie hops on an uptempo beat to get busy on the new 3-minute banger.

Catch Red on 4/20 Verzuz battle with Method Man on April 20th.

You can stream “80 Barz” below.

***Updated with the official video.***