Young Thug and Unfoonk talks about the up & the down in their new video “Real”. Off of the Young Stoner Life compilation album, Slim Language 2. Directed by NeverPanic Film. In the video, Unfoonk show his come up from his days behind bars and troubles at home. Thugga makes an appearance on the news, works with Unfoonk in the studio and re-enacts his signing to the label.

Watch the “Real” video below.