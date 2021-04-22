New Music: aroomfullofmirrors (ft Punch, Daylyt, Nick Grant & More) – RAWAR

After dropping “Mirrors” back in March the collective aroomfullofmirrors, features Punch, Daylyt, Nick Grant, Ichiban Don (aka Willie B), Lyric Michelle, Earlee Riser, Jrias Law, Billy Maree, and Hari the producer, returns with their new single “RAWAR”. Punch told Genius about the group:

“It feels like the beginning of when we were starting TDE, the focus was completely on the art and developing. We’re really just building the whole art phase, it’s no limit to where it will go. We’re called aroomfullofmirrors because we’re reflecting each other, even though we come from different walks of life and parts of the country.”

He continues:

“We’re showing off the chemistry between everybody when you have five or six people going back and forth in tandem like that. I always loved that type of thing when Styles P and Jada do it; but to do it with this many MCs is so much fun. I think this is what people fell in love with when they first started listening to hip-hop music. I think it’s raw, goes back to the essence of what it was, but it’s still refreshing.”

You can the “RAWAR” video below.